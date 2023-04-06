Xylazine Ordered Classified in Ohio as Controlled Substance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor DeWine has ordered the drug xylazine be classified as a controlled substance in Ohio.

Now the state’s Narcotics Intelligence Center can get a better idea how many lives are being lost.

As it is, known deaths from use of the animal tranquilizer jumped from 113 last year from 75 the previous year.

What complicates efforts to revive those who overdose from the animal tranquilizer: it’s not an opioid, so Narcan is less effective…

Erin Reed with the intelligence center says xylazine is now being cut with fentanyl and cocaine, meaning an even bigger risk when it comes to the use of street drugs.