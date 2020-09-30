      Weather Alert

Yanks Pound Bieber, Tribe In Game 1

Kenny Roda
Sep 30, 2020 @ 12:35am
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) is removed from the game by acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr., center, in the fifth inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Indians lost Game 1 of their best of three Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees 12 to 3.

Shane Bieber had his worst start of the season giving up 7 runs on 9 hits, plus 2 walks in only 4 2/3 innings.

Gerrit Cole went 7 innings for the win, striking out 13 for New York. Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton and & Gleyber Torrez all homered for the Yanks, who totaled 15 hits.

Josh Naylor was the only bright spot for the Indians offensively, going 4-4, including a homerun and a double with 2 runs scored.

Game 2 is tonight in Cleveland. Pregame 6:35pm and first pitch is 7pm right here on 1480 WHBC.

Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Tribe in the do or die Game 2.

TAGS
Cleveland Indians Gerrit Cole New York Yankees Shane Bieber wild card
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon