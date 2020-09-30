Yanks Pound Bieber, Tribe In Game 1
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) is removed from the game by acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr., center, in the fifth inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
The Indians lost Game 1 of their best of three Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees 12 to 3.
Shane Bieber had his worst start of the season giving up 7 runs on 9 hits, plus 2 walks in only 4 2/3 innings.
Gerrit Cole went 7 innings for the win, striking out 13 for New York. Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton and & Gleyber Torrez all homered for the Yanks, who totaled 15 hits.
Josh Naylor was the only bright spot for the Indians offensively, going 4-4, including a homerun and a double with 2 runs scored.
Game 2 is tonight in Cleveland. Pregame 6:35pm and first pitch is 7pm right here on 1480 WHBC.
Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Tribe in the do or die Game 2.