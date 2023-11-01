Year of TheQuarterback

Was this the year of the Quarterback?

Earlier this year we talked about this year being the year of the quarterback. The stats backed up that thought and this season did not disappoint us.

Poochie Snyder of Canton South led all QB’s with 2,741 yards passing and 31 TD’s with just 3 INT’s. He had a passing percentage of 75.6%.

We had 3 other QB’s that threw for over 2,000 yards. Beau Alazaus, West Branch, Brendan Zerbrugg, Alliance, and Lucas Ecrement. They were 10 QB’s that threw for over 1,000 yards. Snyder led all QB’s in TD passes with 31. In keeping with the Snyder theme, he also led all QB’s in

rushing. He rushed for 1,166 yards on just 92 carries. That is an amazing 12.7 yards per carry. Nick Petro, Sandy Valley and Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance also ran for over 1,000 yards. We had 2 QB’s run for 832 yards apiece. Carson Colucci, Fairless and DaOne Owens, Massillon. Owens averaged 10.0 yards per carry.

These numbers are just regular season totals, they do not comprise of week 1 of the playoffs. Many of these QB’s are still playing and leading their teams through the playoffs. Good luck to all of them. Our Aultman Hospital game of the week features Canton South playing host to Akron Buchtel. Snyder has another week to add to his numbers and hopes to lead them to round 3 of the playoffs.

Our WHBC player of the week was Nate Baker of Lake. Baker led his team to a 35-14 win over Perry in round 1 of the playoffs. He rushed for 200 yards on 22 carries and 3 td’s. He also caught 2 passes for 49 yards. Congratulations to Nate Baker. See you in the press box.