Year-Round School Thrives at AIM Academy

Principal Annie Arvidson and Superintendent Adrian Allison were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

Their mission: talk about the goals and early accomplishments of the new AIM Academy.

Aim Academy is at Fairmount, 2701 Coventry Blvd. NE, for the first day of AIM, the district’s year-around offering for kindergarten through sixth grade.

AIM is one of about 3,200 year-around public schools operating across the country. Districts in Columbus and Cleveland also are offering year-around curricula.

Their hope is that “Our hope is that students and parents take advantage of the opportunities being offered. “I don’t want any third-grader held back again,” Arvidson said, referring to the third-grade reading proficiency. “We’re mixing technology with good old-fashioned reading.”

Aall of the academy’s 28 teachers requested to join the AIM faculty. They were required to undergo interviews and give 30-minute presentations explaining why they wanted to teach at AIM.

Traditional classes for the district began on Aug. 13.