Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township.

The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.

Gill was ejected from the vehicle, found 75 feet away from the SUV.

He was deceased at the scene.

25-year-old Tyler Scullion of Canton was also in the vehicle and was injured.

Troopers are trying to determine which man was driving.

It was Stark County’s first traffic fatality of the year.