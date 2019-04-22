Yes, a Pothole Actually Saved a Life!

A 59-year-old guy near Omaha, Nebraska was having heart palpitations at work last week. And an ambulance took him to a hospital.

It was about a 20-minute drive. And at one point, his heart rate was dangerously high . . . about 200 beats per minute.

But luckily he’s okay, because the ambulance hit a giant POTHOLE in the road. And it jolted his heart back into a normal rhythm.

It basically did what those electric paddles do when they shock your heart into rhythm. And it’s rare, but stuff like this has happened before.

Back in the late ’70s, the same thing happened when someone’s heart got jolted into rhythm by a speedbump.

His doctors wouldn’t reveal much else. But apparently pothole guy only spent a day or two in the hospital. And he’s already back home.