Yes, Alexa Can Be “Somewhat” Entertaining

So, Gary Rivers had a few moments of extra time on his hands Friday morning and decided to put wake up “Alexa”, the name of Amazon Echo’s “Voice”.
The Amazon Echo is actually a tube that sits in the corner of the room, that is always listening and ready to respond when you call out it’s name.
Gary put Alexa through a series of questions, that proved to be somewhat entertaining.
Yes, she knows the mass of the sun—in grams.
She can even rap and beatbox.
But, ask her to tell a joke? She can, but don’t expect to be bending over in laughter.
And don’t ask if the Browns will win the Superbowl. You’ll be sorely disappointed.