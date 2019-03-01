Yes, Alexa Can Be “Somewhat” Entertaining

So, Gary Rivers had a few moments of extra time on his hands Friday morning and decided to put wake up “Alexa”, the name of Amazon Echo’s “Voice”.

The Amazon Echo is actually a tube that sits in the corner of the room, that is always listening and ready to respond when you call out it’s name.

Gary put Alexa through a series of questions, that proved to be somewhat entertaining.

Yes, she knows the mass of the sun—in grams.

She can even rap and beatbox.

But, ask her to tell a joke? She can, but don’t expect to be bending over in laughter.

And don’t ask if the Browns will win the Superbowl. You’ll be sorely disappointed.