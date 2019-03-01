Yes, Alexa Can Be “Somewhat” Entertaining
By Gary Rivers
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 12:17 PM

So, Gary Rivers had a few moments of extra time on his hands Friday morning and decided to put wake up “Alexa”, the  name of Amazon Echo’s “Voice”.

The Amazon Echo is actually a tube that sits in the corner of the room, that is always listening and ready to respond when you call out it’s name.

Gary put Alexa through a series of questions, that proved to be somewhat entertaining.

Yes, she knows the mass of the sun—in grams.

She can even rap and beatbox.

But, ask her to tell a joke?  She can, but don’t expect to be bending over in laughter.

And don’t ask if the Browns will win the Superbowl. You’ll be sorely disappointed.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Funny, Emotional “Love Letters Performance at the Palace Theatre Yes, The Increased Gas Tax Is Mandated To Have Every Penny Go to Transportation Needs Is Your Tooth Fairy Paying Less This Year? The First Woman To Run For President Was From Ohio Tonight Begins the Second of Four Super Moons This Year Do Singles Really Celebrate on Singles Awareness Day?