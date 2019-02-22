Yes, The Increased Gas Tax Is Mandated To Have Every Penny Go to Transportation Needs
By Gary Rivers
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 7:45 AM

Thursday on the Gary Rivers Show a listener speculated that Governor DeWine’s proposed gas tax increase may be used for other needs, instead of ageing roads.

That’s a misconception.

Area state legislator, Kirk Schuring pointed out that any gas tax increased are mandated by the Ohio Constitution  to require all fuel tax money be spent on roads and bridges.

The state has also published how the dollars would be spent on local communities: Complete Listing.

As you can read in the charts below, the city of Canton is scheduled to get $2.23 Million dollars under the current arrangement, but with the proposed tax increase, it would rise to $3.85 million dollars in 2020.

Here are the charts for Stark County municipalities

 

