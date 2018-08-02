Yes, Virginia, There is a Green Party Candidate Running For Ohio Governor

Columbus attorney Constance Gadell-Newton is running for Governor as the Green Party candidate. She was a lively guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

Gary was skeptical of her chances and asked about her background, the party’s history, and what they party hopes to accomplish in this year’s election.

ABOUT CONSTANCE GADELL-NEWTON

​Constance Gadell-Newton was born in Belleville, Illinois. Raised by a nurse (mother) and teacher (step-father), Gadell-Newton experienced poverty as a child. Through hard work, Gadell-Newton’s parents were able to enroll her in Bishop Watterson, a private high school in Columbus, Ohio, which prepared her to graduate with honors from the Ohio State University with her B.A. in Philosophy and Women’s Studies in 2002. She studied Criminal Law at Pennsylvania State University and earned her J.D. from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law in 2008. Constance started her experience in criminal law in the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the Hague, Netherlands, prosecuting war criminals.