Yes, You Can Give the Gift of the Outdoors This Christmas
ONDR’s Jamie Emmert was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to answer questions about that organization’s holiday gift-giving ideas.
A recent press release from ODNR stated that WWhen shopping for friends and family this holiday season, why not give the gift of the great outdoors? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is ready to help with stocking stuffers for the entire family.
Hunting and Fishing Licenses
Ensure that your friends, children, and grandchildren have years of access to hunting and fishing in Ohio with multiyear and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses — unique gifts that will be appreciated for years to come.
Ohio resident license buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All money generated from the sale of multiyear and lifetime licenses is deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.
Licenses can be purchased online at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.
You can also buy Ohio State parks Gift Cards and Gift Certificates
Hear the Interview with Jamie