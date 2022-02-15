YMCA, Marathon Sponsoring STEM Tour of HBCU Campuses in March
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Marathon Petroleum wants to see more minorities in its STEM-related jobs, according to the YMCA of Central Stark County.
So they are providing the funding for 24 minority students to visit eight historically-black colleges and universities in four southeastern states.
That happens during Spring Break next month.
The YMCA is coordinating the five-day trip.
Stark County minority students in grades 10 through 12 are eligible to go.
It’s just $125 for the trip, with $50 due by this Friday.
