YMCA, Marathon Sponsoring STEM Tour of HBCU Campuses in March

Jim Michaels
Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Marathon Petroleum wants to see more minorities in its STEM-related jobs, according to the YMCA of Central Stark County.

So they are providing the funding for 24 minority students to visit eight historically-black colleges and universities in four southeastern states.

That happens during Spring Break next month.

The YMCA is coordinating the five-day trip.

Stark County minority students in grades 10 through 12 are eligible to go.

It’s just $125 for the trip, with $50 due by this Friday.

Here’s the website with more info, and here is where you sign up.

