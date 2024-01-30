YMCA Offering HBCU STEM Tour Again This Spring

Participants in the 2022 tour of HBCUs. (Courtesy Eric Snow YMCA)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The YMCA of Central Stark County is again offering a spring tour of Washington DC-area Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Minority Achievers Program of the “Y” hopes to bring along 18 young men and 18 young women interested in STEM fields, where there’s a shortage of minorities and women.

The trip is March 24 through March 29, including many DC stops.

Marathon Petroleum and others are sponsors.

Check here to help sponsor the event or to register.