YMCA Offering HBCU STEM Tour Again This Spring
January 30, 2024 4:11AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The YMCA of Central Stark County is again offering a spring tour of Washington DC-area Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The Minority Achievers Program of the “Y” hopes to bring along 18 young men and 18 young women interested in STEM fields, where there’s a shortage of minorities and women.
The trip is March 24 through March 29, including many DC stops.
Marathon Petroleum and others are sponsors.