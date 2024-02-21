News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Yost: Family Dollar Settles in Pricing Lawsuit, With Money for Hunger

By Jim Michaels
February 21, 2024 8:32AM EST
Ohio Attorney General David Yost (Courtesy state AG’s office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 14580 WHBC) – Settlement of a lawsuit brought by the State of Ohio against Family Dollar stores means $250,000 for foodbanks and food pantries across Ohio.

AG David Yost sued over price discrepancies at stores in the state: one price on the shelf, and another at checkout.

Each county auditor decides where his-or-her share of the money goes.

Yost was also successful in providing food resource organizations $750,000 back in December in a similar suit against Dollar General.

