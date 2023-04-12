Yost Files Suit to Stop EP ‘Charity’ From Collecting Funds

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Columbiana County man’s supposed charitable organization is being sued by Attorney General David Yost.

It’s for allegedly pocketing money intended for the victims of the East Palestine train derailment.

In his suit, Yost says Mike Peppel and others associated with the Ohio Clean Water Fund pocketed $131,000 of the $141,000 raised from 3000 donors.

The money was supposed to supply bottled water and other aid.

Yost is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the organization, seeking to stop solicitations.

The organization had claimed to be working with Youngstown’s Second Harvest Foodbank, but that was never the case.