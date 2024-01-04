Yost Speaks After Being Swatted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio’s top law enforcement officer has commented on a series of swatting calls made last week.

Police believed one of them came from AG David Yost’s home, but no one was there at the time.

Yost says those calls present a danger to those swatted, the community, and to first responders.

Three other present or former state representatives also saw police arrive at their homes on calls of a shooting.

Some of them believe they were targeted for supporting stronger swatting legislation.