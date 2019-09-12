You Can Stop Robotexts Fast
smiling man typing text message
Data Privacy expert, Dr Edward Peters spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning on robotexting.
If you thought robocalls were annoying, get ready. Spammy text messages promising free gift cards, low credit card interest rates, debt relief services or other scams are the next nuisance taking over our phones.
The goal is the same, though: steal your money. The process starts with understanding how telemarketers, hustlers, and other outfits get your cellphone number in the first place.
While the phone carriers are slow to stop the onslaught of robocalls, there are proactive steps you can take. Unfortunately, stopping the onslaught of robotexts is up to you.
There is one easy way to stop them and get their numbers blocked.
Learn how: