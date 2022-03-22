You can Watch the DC Cherry Blossoms Bloom LIVE: Look HERE
FILE - In this Monday, March 19, 2012 file photo, blooming cherry blossoms frame the Jefferson Memorial, on the Tidal Basin in Washington. Washington's famous cherry blossoms turn 100 years old this year, offering a chance to look at the history of the oldest trees still standing that were once planted by first lady Helen Taft and the Japanese emperor's wife. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
- If you have a budding interest in cherry blossom time in the nation’s capital, but can’t make it to Washington, D.C. – this might be the next best thing.
- People around the world can enjoy watching the cherry blossoms bloom in real-time with the return of #BloomCam (bloomcam.org).
- The live streams provide round-the-clock views of the nearly 4,000 world-famous cherry trees along the National Mall.
- Peak bloom is this expected this week, according to experts.