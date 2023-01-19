You Love WHAT about your Home? Here’s What People Say

No matter where you live, you might not like everything about it. Owning your own home is a dream come true for many, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come with its own problems. You may love your house, but not your noisy next-door neighbor or your squeaky floorboards. And new research reveals Americans’ biggest complaints about their homes.

Home service platform Home Advisor surveyed more than a thousand homeowners on what they most love and hate about their spaces. Topping the list as the most common complaint? Size, with 50% of respondents saying their home is too small. Other specific parts of the home people dislike include bathrooms (23%), laundry rooms (21%), basements (14%) and garages (10%).

Americans’ Most-Loved Aspects of Their Homes

Neighborhood 59% Affordability 53% Proximity to a city 45% Size 44% Proximity to family and friends 35%

Americans’ Most-Hated Aspects of Their Homes

Size 23% Layout 11% Distance from friends and family 11% Neighborhood 10% Lack of affordability 7%

Favorite Rooms in the House