You Love WHAT about your Home? Here’s What People Say
No matter where you live, you might not like everything about it. Owning your own home is a dream come true for many, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come with its own problems. You may love your house, but not your noisy next-door neighbor or your squeaky floorboards. And new research reveals Americans’ biggest complaints about their homes.
Home service platform Home Advisor surveyed more than a thousand homeowners on what they most love and hate about their spaces. Topping the list as the most common complaint? Size, with 50% of respondents saying their home is too small. Other specific parts of the home people dislike include bathrooms (23%), laundry rooms (21%), basements (14%) and garages (10%).
Americans’ Most-Loved Aspects of Their Homes
- Neighborhood 59%
- Affordability 53%
- Proximity to a city 45%
- Size 44%
- Proximity to family and friends 35%
Americans’ Most-Hated Aspects of Their Homes
- Size 23%
- Layout 11%
- Distance from friends and family 11%
- Neighborhood 10%
- Lack of affordability 7%
Favorite Rooms in the House
- Living Room 43%
- Bedroom 21%
- Kitchen 10%