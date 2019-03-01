You may need to get another Measles Vaccination!

Think you’re safe from a measles outbreak because you were vaccinated as a kid? Think again – if you’re over the age of 45 you might need to get vaccinated again.

Doctors say older measles vaccines weren’t as effective as modern ones. They recommend that anyone born between 1957 and the early 1970’s get re-vaccinated if traveling overseas, or to a part of the U.S. that has seen a recent measles outbreak – including New York, Texas, Washington, and Illinois.

More information on recent outbreaks can be found at the CDC’s website www.cdc.gov