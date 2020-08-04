You may want to throw your Onions away!
Sliced Red onion on white.
- A salmonella outbreak linked to red onions has now affected more than 400 people in at least 34 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- People began falling ill after eating red onions in early July, when salmonella was reported in three states. Of the 400 people who have gotten sick since then, at least 59 have been hospitalized, per the CDC.
- Although red onions are suspected of transmitting salmonella, the company that distributed them — Thomas International in Bakersfield, California — has recalled red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions just to be safe. The onions in question were shipped to all 50 states on or after May 1st, a Thomas spokesperson says.