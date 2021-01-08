      Weather Alert

You’d better CLEAN that Phone!

Pam Cook
Jan 8, 2021 @ 7:22am
Young female commuter using mobile phone in the subway station

By this point, I feel like we all know our cell phone screens are just FILTHY cesspools of germs and bacteria.  But is that enough to motivate us to, you know, actually CLEAN them once in a while?

According to a new survey, 8% of people never clean their phones, and 14% say they do it less than once a month.  So that’s almost a quarter of people.

But . . . 26% of overachievers say they clean their phone DAILY and another 44% clean it anywhere between weekly and monthly.

If you want some motivation to get on that train, a study out of the University of Arizona once found our phones have 10 times more bacteria than a TOILET SEAT.

TAGS
bacteria cellphone clean germs
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Gibbs Says He Won't Certify in Certain States
Ryan: 'Jobs Will be Lost' Over Mishandling of DC 'Insurrection'
Akron Man Killed in Wayne Crash
Canton Man Gets 3 Years in June Shooting Death of 'Friend'