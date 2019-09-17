You’d better eat, or you’ll make a BAD decision!
If you have to make a big decision, here’s some advice: Eat 14 donuts first. According to a new study out of Scotland, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach.
The researchers found that when people were hungry, it made them more impatient . . . and they wound up making dumber, more impulsive decisions.
The researchers say, quote, “People generally know when they are hungry they shouldn’t really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.
“Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well.”