      Weather Alert

You’d better eat, or you’ll make a BAD decision!

Pam Cook
Sep 17, 2019 @ 7:46am
Portrait of young businesswoman ironing her shirt white having breakfast at table

If you have to make a big decision, here’s some advice:  Eat 14 donuts first.  According to a new study out of Scotland, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach.

The researchers found that when people were hungry, it made them more impatient . . . and they wound up making dumber, more impulsive decisions.

The researchers say, quote, “People generally know when they are hungry they shouldn’t really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.

“Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well.”

 

TAGS
decisons eat empty stomach Food
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole