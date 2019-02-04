Young and the Restless Star Dies

Christian LeBlanc, left, and Kristoff St. John arrive at the 2015 Daytime Emmy Awards CBS After Party at The Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

“Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John has passed away, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement sources, one of the actor’s friends found his body at his San Fernando Valley home. Safety crews responded to the home, but he was pronounced dead.

TMZ reports they’re told foul play isn’t suspected and that alcohol may have been involved. He was 52

St. John has played Neil Winters on “Young and the Restless” since 1991, TMZ reports. He’s earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards.