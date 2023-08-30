Young Arrested Again in Apparent Ongoing Domestic Situation

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Representative from Green Bob Young has been arrested again, charged with misdemeanor ‘recklessly violating terms of a protection order’.

The Beacon Journal obtained the affidavit for arrest, indicating Young called the landline phone of a family member three times Saturday night.

That would be in violation of the order issued in July after two alleged assaults involving family members.

Young was arrested Monday night by Tuscarawas County sheriff’s deputies.

He was taken to the Summit County jail Tuesday morning.