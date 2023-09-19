Young Faces New Misdemeanor Charges

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A continuing investigation into the domestic-relationship activities of a soon-to-resign state representative from the city of Green leads to two more misdemeanor charges.

Bob Young was in court on Monday, accused of placing a GPS tracking instrument on a family member’s car back in July.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office did some digging to determine Young had purchased the device.

He faces ‘violating a protection order’ and ‘menacing by stalking’ charges.

That’s five charges now coming out of two incidents in Green early in July.

He remains free on bond.