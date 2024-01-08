Young Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Violence Conviction

BARBERTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No jail time for the former Green state representative facing a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

42-year-old Bob Young will be on probation for two years.

He must also wear an alcohol-monitoring device.

He’s accused of hitting his wife in the face at an event at the family home last July.

Charges for other incidents on that and other days were dropped.

Green was forced to resign as a state rep.