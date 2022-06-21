Youngest Getting In Line For COVID Shots
Pharmacist Kaitlin Harring, left, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to three year-old Fletcher Pack, while he sits on the lap of his mother, McKenzie Pack, at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C. Today marked the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were made available to children under 5 in the United States. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
They are in the spotlight this week, able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot for the first time.
Sadly, 450 young children nationwide have succumbed to the virus.
The shots are for kids between the ages of six months and up to and including four years.
Drug stores, doctors offices and clinics are busy this week.