Young’s Replacement in House Recommended

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2023 7:22AM EDT
State Representative Bob Young (Courtesy Ohio House)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like there’s a replacement for Republican State Rep Bob Young who resigned from the House earlier this month.

New Franklin Councilman Jack Daniels has been recommended for the job by the Summit County Republican Party.

Now Republican members of the legislature must approve.

Daniels reportedly plans on running for the office next year.

He’s been involved with local politics for some time.

Young was asked to step down after numerous run-ins with family members that led to misdemeanor charges.

