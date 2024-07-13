Youngster Critical After Being Pulled From Burning Canton Home

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 11-year-old girl was critical at Akron Children’s Hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Canton on Friday night.

The Canton Fire Department says they were told by neighbors that there might be a child on the second floor when they arrived at the fire scene.

There was heavy fire coming from the upstairs windows of the two-story structure.

After being turned back due to high heat inside the house, they used a ladder to get to the second floor, finding the child in a bathroom.

That fire on 3rd Street NW, just two blocks west of Fulton Road.

Several pets including two dogs were pulled from the house.

No other injuries reported.

No cause and no damage estimate listed.