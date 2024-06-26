Youngstown Mayor to Building Owner: Start Taking Action, Or Else

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Youngstown’s mayor wants to see the owner take some action at the explosion-damaged Realty Building downtown.

And he has set a deadline for the actions prescribed by the Mahoning County Building Department.

Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown says the city will ask a judge next Friday to let the city do an inspection, prepare for demolition and more, if the building owner does not do so.

Brown says he doesn’t want to see the historic structure come down, but it would be prudent in order to get businesses back open and nearby residents in their homes.