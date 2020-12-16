Your favorite Holiday Cookie? This List is Different
Christmas cookies on wooden table. With Christmas decorations. Copyspace
What kind of cookies are you leaving out for Santa this year? A new poll reveals the most popular holiday cookies in the U.S. and the top choice is a bit of a surprise. The survey of 2-thousand adults conducted by OnePoll for Bob’s Red Mill asked about people’s holiday cooking and baking habits and it turns out, the most popular treat folks plan to bake – and the one that’s left out for Santa most often – is one you can get all year round: Chocolate chip.
The classic cookie tops the list by a wide margin and as much as we love them, they’re not exactly Christmas cookies. Also surprising? Coming in second is peanut butter cookies, another not so traditional holiday choice. The third-place winner is one we do expect to see every holiday season – sugar cookies. The survey also finds the top pies people plan to bake this year and no surprises there – pumpkin tops that list, followed by apple, sweet potato, cherry and pecan.
The Top 10 Holiday Cookies People Are Making In 2020
- Chocolate Chip
- Peanut Butter
- Sugar
- Gingerbread
- Snickerdoodles
- Oatmeal Raisin
- Shortbread
- Kiss Cookies (also known as peanut butter blossoms, the ones with a Hershey’s kiss on top)
- Snowball
- Thumbprint
Source: Delish
- I’d happily eat any of these cookies, but chocolate chip and peanut butter are everyday cookies, not holiday cookies.
- What are your favorite cookies to make this time of year?
- What festive treat do you love that really makes it feel like the holidays to you?