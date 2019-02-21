Your Gasoline Cost is going up – Permanently

We had a feeling it was coming and now Governor Mike DeWine says he will suggest a hefty increase in the state’s gasoline tax today: he tells a Cleveland radio station that he will propose that the current 28-cent tax be increased by 18-cents to 46-cents per gallon… The state’s ODOT director says Ohio faces an “impending crisis” when it comes to road repairs and construction projects; DeWine is to include that increase in the proposed transportation budget being laid out today.

The proposed increase in the state’s gasoline tax comes as the Cleveland section of the American Society of Civil Engineers gives northeast Ohio a poor grade for the quality of its infrastructure… The 2019 report card has an overall “D-plus” on it, with the report indicating roads and bridges and the like are deteriorating… They also say the biggest issue is funding.