Your IKEA Furniture could be Worth A LOT!

Maybe reclaim all that cheap IKEA stuff you bought for your kid’s dorm room. Because something in there might be a valuable ANTIQUE someday . . .

The British auction house Barnebys posted something this month about IKEA re-making an old side table they sold in 1953 called the “Lövbacken“.

It only costs $60 on the IKEA website right now. But they claim it could be worth over SIX GRAND in 20 years. Not the original . . . they claim the re-production could be worth that much. Which seems far-fetched.

But apparently lots of people out there collect IKEA stuff. And some of the original chairs and tables they made in the ’50s havesold for over $50,000 before.

The newspaper “The Sun” asked someone at Barnebys how much they think other IKEA stuff might go for in 20 years. and they came up with a few more estimates.

They claim a $50 side table called the “Ypperlig” could be worth about $650. A chair called the “Gagnet” that sells for $80 could be worth $1,000. And an armchair called the “Strandmon” that sells for $250 right now could be worth $1,900.

