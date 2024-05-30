Your May 30th Foodbank Donation Doubled

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a good day to donate to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank’s “Harvest for Hunger” campaign.

For the final day on Thursday May 30, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and an anonymous donor are matching all financial gifts to the campaign, maximum $15,000.

It’s being called the Match Challenge effort.

Please visit akroncantonfoodbank.org or call 330.535.6900 to make your donation.

For the first time ever, the food bank has distributed over three million pounds of food for four consecutive months.