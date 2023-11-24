Youth Deer Hunt Nearly Breaks Record

A mule deer grazes along a road along Chatfield Reservior late Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a near-record-setting Youth Deer Gun Weekend last Saturday and Sunday.

10,000-plus deer were harvested, the second highest weekend on record.

Tuscarawas was the top county at 391 deer taken.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says their license sales to younger hunters so far this year are already ahead of total 2022 sales.

The sunny, crisp weather last Saturday and Sunday may have been a contributing factor to a big turnout in the woods for Youth Deer Gun Weekend.