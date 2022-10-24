News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Youth Services: Indian River ‘Fully Staffed’

By Jim Michaels
October 24, 2022 8:28AM EDT
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, Massillon. (Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite all the recent violent incidents, the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is fully staffed, according to the Department of Youth Services.

A Special Response Team from the adult side of the state prison system remains at the Massillon campus to assist, keeping those numbers up.

Youth Services also says they are giving corrections officers body cameras as well as enhanced pay, through the end of the year.

In the latest incident, 12 teens are expected to face new charges for taking over the school building on campus for 12 hours over the weekend.

