Zoo Names Baby Elephant That Died

(ONN) – People have been asking questions, after a baby elephant and three giraffes have died at the Columbus Zoo in the past two months.

Doctor Randy Junge, Vice President of Animal Health at the Zoo, says the deaths of the baby giraffe and baby elephant are unrelated.

“The giraffe had a viral infection, probably a common livestock virus, that caused her demise. And the elephant calf, although we only have preliminary findings at this point, seems likely to be a bacterial infection of the intestinal tract, so no relationship between those deaths.”

He says another giraffe calf was still-born and the mother died days later due to complications from a c-section.

Meantime, after previously asking for name suggestions for the baby elephant that was born on December 6th and died on Wednesday, the zoo says Ellie got the most votes, and that’s how the baby will be remembered.