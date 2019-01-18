Zoo Offering Free Admission To Furloughed Workers
By Matt Demczyk
Jan 18, 2019 @ 6:47 AM
(ONN) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to furloughed federal employees for as long as the partial government shutdown continues.

The zoo says furloughed federal employees must present their federal ID or badge at the ticket booth to receive the free admission.

The zoo also says it will offer free admission to all guests on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day, and on February 18th in observance of Presidents day.

Standard parking fees of $10 per vehicle will still apply during the promotions.

Parking is free for zoo members.

