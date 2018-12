(WHBC) – With midnight being on the wrong side of the clock for your kids, the Akron Zoo has come up with a solution.

Their first-ever “Zoo Year’s Eve” celebration happens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, with a “zoo style” ball drop at 12 noon in the carousel area.

There will also be live music, appetizers, and adult beverages for purchase.

You can buy tickets in advance; admission is $7.00 per person.