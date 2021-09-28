      Weather Alert

Changes in Ownership in Downtown Canton – Listen Here:

JD DiAngelis
Sep 28, 2021 @ 7:37am
What will happen to the Nationwide Building in Downtown Canton? And a lot of annexation is happening around the old Skyland Pines…but for what? Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei talks with Pam Cook HERE:
