UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a deadly house fire early Wednesday morning that looks to be a crime.

Indications from a fire in northwest Canton that takes the life of a man point to arson.

Investigators from the Canton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office found evidence of arson at the scene.

Statements from neighbors also support that belief.

Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson says the man’s body was found inside the front door of the home where the fire was initially seen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

That fire on Lincoln Avenue NW just north of West Tusc and near I-77.

No firefighter injuries and nearby neighboring homes were able to be protected.

The fire department says the house will likely need to be torn down.

The coroner is also investigating.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information related to the fire contact the Canton Fire Department at 330-649-5900 and or the State Fire Marshall at 800-589-2728.