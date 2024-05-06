Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A specially-trained crisis intervention deputy with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for a man dealing with a mental health issue.

It didn’t work out the way the deputy had hoped though.

34-year-old Kendall Woodward of Dayton ended up being shot to death by that deputy and two state troopers along the exit ramp from I-77 South to Schneider’s Crossing Road early last Friday morning.

That incident followed three hours worth of efforts to deescalate the situation.

No one else was hurt.

Woodward’s truck had broken down and troopers initially stopped to offer help.

BCI is investigating.