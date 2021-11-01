      Weather Alert

President Biden Arrives for CAP21 – Simon Owen reports from Glasgow

JD DiAngelis
Nov 1, 2021 @ 8:24am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Fox News Radio’s Simon Owen gets us caught up as the Climate COP26 Summit gets underway.

