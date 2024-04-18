News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dead Dogs in Jackson Lead to Charges for Massillon Man

By Jim Michaels
April 18, 2024 5:58AM EDT
Tome Stambolziovski (Courtesy Jackson Twp police)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 54-year-old Massillon man faces a number of felony animal cruelty charges.

This, after nine dead dogs were found over the weekend in the Jackson Township home he previously lived, according to Jackson Township police.

Court records indicate bond for Tome Stambolziovski was set at $100,000.

Police received an animal cruelty complaint for property on Lake O’Springs Avenue NW just north of Portage Street.

They found deceased animals both inside and outside the house.

The actual charge is ‘prohibitions concerning companion animals’.

