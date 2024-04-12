Gambling Raid in Akron Nets Cash, Drugs and 3 Arrests

Akron Officers executed a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the 1400 block of Kenmore Blvd. The search resulted from an ongoing

investigation, which included numerous probable cause traffic-related stops for suspicious and other illegal activity at the location.

During the search, officers seized 22 gambling machines, over $14,000.00 dollars in cash, methamphetamines, a handgun, and other equipment.

Three people, two men, ages 52 and 63 years old, and a woman, age 30, were arrested. They were each charged with operating a gambling house and prohibition against gambling.

Akron Police say they will continue to work to enhance our public safety efforts. This includes collaborating with our local and federal law enforcement partners and other officials to curb gun violence and, in this case, crack down on illegal gambling operations wherever they sprout up. They also say they recognize that illegal gambling creates public safety and nuisance-related concerns for the community and will continue to tackle these issues.