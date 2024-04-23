Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase
April 23, 2024 8:25AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man wanted on theft and drug charges in Stark County will be facing more charges in Tuscarawas County.
This, after taking law enforcement on a pursuit where speeds hit over 100 miles an hour over the weekend.
26-year-old Sean Wahl was eventually arrested on Wolf Run Road SE near Dennison.
That’s where Wahl used to live.
the pursuit started in Bolivar on several traffic violations.
K-9 Officer Rocky and his handler chased down Wahl after he ran off.