SPOTLIGHT: Domestic Violence Project, Inc. WATCH Here
Pam Cook is joined by Domestic Violence Project Inc. CEO Paula Mastroianni, Julie Donant, DVPI’s Board President and Ashley Huprich, Development and Community Relations Director. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. What you can do if you think someone you care about is being abused, and/or what should you do if you are being abused. Also, get the latest information on ‘Take Back The Night 2021,’ scheduled for October 19th at Centennial Plaza.