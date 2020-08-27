16 Ohio Red Cross Volunteers Helping in 5 Disaster Areas, Including Hurricane Laura
(American Red Cross)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – American Red Cross volunteers are busy these days.
16 from northern Ohio including two from Stark County are working at five different disaster locations, with Mahogany Coward of Canton helping Hurricane Laura evacuees in Texas.
Coward is a shelter service associate, organizing emergency shelters at hotels, dormitories and more.
Nikki Stoffer of East Sparta is assisting with the California wildfires.
There’s also the Derecho in Iowa and a tornado in Florida.