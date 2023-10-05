2 Undefeated Teams Left in Stark County

Week 8 and we still have two teams undefeated….

This time last year we had zero teams still undefeated. Lake was the lone undefeated time and lost to McKinley in week 7. This year there are two undefeated teams Massillon and Canton South. Massillon travels to Austintown Fitch, while South will play host to Fairless. Let’s keep that train rolling.

Speaking of Canton South, the Aultman Hospital game of the week is Fairless at South. We have the opportunity to watch Poochie Snyder, the Stark county all-time leader in passing yards this week. Snyder has thrown for 9,287 yards over the course of 3 ½ years. This year alone over 6 ½ games, he’s thrown

for 1,905 (he did not play in the 2 nd half of the game with Triway).

Snyder leads the county in not just passing yards. He leads the county in throwing percentage with an average of 75.8% and second in the county with yards per completion. He is averaging 16.0 per catch. Let’s not forget the fact that he also leads the county with touchdown receptions as 23. Snyder does it not just through the air, but with his legs. He is 5 th in the county in rushing yards. He’s 2 ndin the county in yards per carry with 11.2. Oh, by the way, he’s also the punter. South does not punt a

lot, just 7 on the year. His average punt per game is 44.1 yards. Now we hope that he’s healthy enough to play this weekend.

Our player of the week for week 7 is Connor Satterfield, Northwest. Satterfield rushed 21 times for a total of 185 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kudos Connor.

See you in the pressbox.