Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has been indicted on nine drug-related counts, most of them with major drug offender specifications.

That followed a raid by Canton police Coordinated Response Team at his Shriver Avenue NE home last month.

Bond for 21-year-old Karee McCarroll at his arrest was set at $250,000.

The charges in the indictment include aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.

Canton police confiscated two pounds of meth as well as suspected cocaine and fentanyl from McCarroll’s home.