Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
April 26, 2024 10:15AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has been indicted on nine drug-related counts, most of them with major drug offender specifications.
That followed a raid by Canton police Coordinated Response Team at his Shriver Avenue NE home last month.
Bond for 21-year-old Karee McCarroll at his arrest was set at $250,000.
The charges in the indictment include aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.
Canton police confiscated two pounds of meth as well as suspected cocaine and fentanyl from McCarroll’s home.